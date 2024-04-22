Paris Hilton shares sweet details about daughter London

Paris Hilton has been opening up about her daughter London.

The Stars Are Blind singer welcomed London into the world via surrogate in November of last year with her husband Carter Reum. The couple also had their son Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023.

Since welcoming her daughter, Paris hadn’t shared pictures of her online but last week, Hilton unveiled adorable family photos with her youngest child in them for the first time.

Now that she’s been sharing more details of her daughter on social media, Paris has been speaking out about her little one’s personality traits and how she gets on with her older brother.

While speaking on her I Am Paris podcast, the 43-year-old answered questions from fans about her daughter and revealed, “Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet”.

“She reminds me so much of my sister Nicky”, Paris continued before adding, “She actually looks fairly similar to Nikki. Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nikki. So it's so cute just to compare all those photos together”.

@parishilton I could watch you for a lifetime. You're my favorite movie. A thousand endings. You mean everything to me. I never know what's coming. Forever fascinating… Love you to the moon and back London and Phoenix. You are my world Cinema – MUSIC_ONC

The socialite was also asked about what milestones her youngest child has reached, to which Paris responded by explaining, “She’s five months old so she’s not sitting up by herself yet. She is laughing, she is smiling. She loves her big brother”.

It's so cute just to see them together. He is just so sweet and gentle with her. And sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kinda like rock it back and forth”.

“And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother”.

Hilton went on to say, “They’re just so close in age with her being five months and Phoenix is 15 months so they’re almost like twins. I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends”.

When sharing the first official photos of London on social media, Paris wrote, “Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember”.

“I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother”.