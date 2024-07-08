Paris Hilton shares insight into meaning behind daughter’s name

Paris Hilton has been sharing more of an insight into her daughter London’s unique name.

The Stars Are Blind singer welcomed London into the world via surrogate in November 2023 with her husband Carter Reum.

Paris also welcomed her first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate in January of last year.

As she celebrates a very special occasion with her baby girl, Paris has opened up about where she got the inspiration for her little one’s moniker.

Hilton unveiled an adorable video to her 26.5M Instagram followers of her sharing a precious moment with her second-born.

In the video, Paris reveals, “London is in London”, before kissing her daughter and adding, “Hi smiley girl”.

In the caption of the post, the socialite explained her love of London, describing the capital as her ‘favourite city in the world’.

Speaking more about a ‘special family tradition’, Paris discussed her inspiration for her daughter’s name.

She wrote, “London Hilton at The London Hilton. So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!”.

“I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London”.

Paris went on to confirm, “Named after my favorite city in the world! Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London”.

The reality star previously revealed that London’s middle name is Marilyn, in honour of her grandmother.

While speaking on her I Am Paris podcast earlier this year, Paris stated, “I wanted to honour my grandmother, Marilyn. I think it's such a beautiful name”.

“And Phoenix, his middle name is Barron, which is my grandfather's name. And it was just an honour of both of them, and I love them so much… I love Marilyn Monroe as well”.