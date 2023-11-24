SHEmazing!
Paris Hilton reveals she has a daughter & shares unique name

The Hilton family is growing!

Paris Hilton has shocked fans by making a surprise baby announcement and revealing she has a daughter. 

The socialite welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Phoenix, via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum back in January, and now she has revealed she’s a mum-of-two.

To celebrate Thanksgiving and announce her daughter to the world, Paris admitted that she is ‘thankful for her baby girl’, while revealing her unique name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of a pink outfit, teddy bear and little heart-shaped sunglasses to her 25.5M followers. Embroidered on the top is ‘London’, confirming the new arrival’s cute name. 

Paris simply captioned the surprising post, “Thankful for my baby girl”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Paris and Carter. 

Model Naomi Campbell wrote, “Congratulations @parishilton & welcome London”.

OMGGG cant wait to meet her!!! Congratulations”, penned YouTube star Lele Pons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe added, “OMG my heart just exploded! I am so excited for you both”.

While there was no picture of her baby girl, leaving fans confused as to whether or not she was born yet, Paris seemingly confirmed her daughter’s arrival on TikTok. 

The Stars Are Blind singer shared a sweet video with her niece and nephew, whom she asked, “Are you guys excited for your new cousin?”.

The little ones then said, “You have two babies?”, before she replied, “I have two babies”. Hilton also commented on the post to say, “My princess has arrived”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris also showcased an adorable snap of Phoenix to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “The big brother”.

Earlier in the day, Paris penned a heartwarming message on Instagram about what she’s been thankful for this year.

Unveiling a collection of gorgeous family photos, the DJ admitted, “I am so grateful for this beautiful life”.

“This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom. I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends and a loving husband. To many more years of love and thanks!”.

