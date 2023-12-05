SHEmazing!
Paris Hilton opens up about ‘healing experience’ with mum Kathy

Paris Hilton has been opening up about her relationship with her mum Kathy. 

The socialite has been soaking up the success of the latest season of her reality show, Paris in Love, while speaking out about her mum. 

Admitting that the pair have had a ‘healing experience’ since starring in the show, Paris discussed how her and her mum’s relationship has grown closer and stronger. 

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to talk to her 25.7M followers about her mum. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris shared a collection of gorgeous photos of her and her mum together during the show. 

She captioned the emotional post, “This season of #ParisinLove has been more than just a journey; it's been a healing experience with my mom, @KathyHilton Together, we've navigated through past traumas, growing closer and stronger.

"My mom is truly one-of-a-kind – her heart is pure gold, her beauty radiates from within, and her sense of humour is simply infectious".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Hilton added, “I'm beyond blessed to call her my mom. Love you to the moon and back. Join us on this deep and emotional journey, now streaming on @Peacock”.

Many fans of the Hiltons headed to the comments to applaud Paris for opening up about her and Kathy’s relationship. 

One fan wrote, "Seeing you two heal together while also coming back together with a really grounded and stable mother and daughter relationship was really touching for me. I loved it. I'm so happy for you Paris and ur Mom too".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathy Hilton (@kathyhilton)

“You have the kindest soul so glad you are showing that side of you”, penned a second fan. 

Another added, “I love your strength and how hard y’all have worked. It’s an example people need to see. That families have issues”.

Paris recently became a mum-of-two as she announced the birth of her second child via surrogate, a baby girl named London, last month. 

The Stars Are Blind singer is also a proud mum to her son, Phoenix, who was born in January of this year.

