Paris Hilton opens up about filming The Simple Life reunion

Paris Hilton has been opening up about The Simple Life.

The socialite is filming the reboot of her and Nicole Richie’s reality show which originally aired between 2003 and 2007.

As Paris and Nicole prepare to bring back a reunion special for the 20th anniversary of their show, Hilton has shared an insight into filming the hit series.

On Instagram, Paris shared a video to her 26.5M followers of herself talking about the production of the reboot and teasing an iconic surprise for fans of The Simple Life.

In the clip, she explained, “Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole. As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life and it is so much fun”.

“We’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here”.

The 43-year-old went on to admit, “So basically, Nicole and I are planning something iconic, fun – It’s going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans”.

“I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video and it can be about why you love The Simple Life, some of your favourite episodes or scenes and if you want to sing Sanasa, I would love that too”, she added, referencing the phrase she and Nicole would sing throughout the show.

“We were just talking about it today and just how much we love all the fans. That show was so special. The best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this and I can’t wait”.

In the caption of the post, the Stars Are Blind singer wrote, “Hey everyone, I’m so excited for this reunion special event that @NicoleRichie and I are putting together to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of our show #TheSimpleLife”.

“We would love to hear from you all about why you love #TheSimpleLife, your favorite parts and sing our iconic song #Sanasa. Please make sure to use the hashtag #Sanasa so we’re able to watch & find your videos. Love you all and hope to see you there!”.

In May of this year, Paris and Nicole revealed they would be creating a reboot for their TV series.

During an interview with E!News last month, Paris confessed, “I'm so excited to be doing this with Nicole on Peacock. Nicole has been my best friend since we're 2 years old, every memory that I have is with her”.

“Simple Life is such a special show and this is just going to be so iconic and I can't wait for fans to see”.