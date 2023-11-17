Paris Hilton opens up about being ‘obsessed’ with her son Phoenix

Paris Hilton has been opening up about being a mum.

The socialite welcomed her first child, Phoenix, into the world via surrogate in January of this year with her husband Carter Reum.

While sharing an insight into being Phoenix’s mum, Paris has revealed she’s ‘obsessed’ with the tot, describing him as her ‘best buddy’.

Hilton was chatting to People at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles when she shared details on her motherhood experience.

She explained, “It's exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and this smile melts my heart”.

“He's my best buddy and I just am obsessed”, the 42-year-old added.

Revealing that her son loves laughing and dancing, she said that he also spends his time smiling “every second”.

Paris then gave an insight into his speech as she told the outlet, “He says, ‘Mama’. He says, ‘Yes’. He says, ‘Dada’ too, now”.

“I felt like the other day when I said, ‘I love you, bey.’ He said something back to me and it sounded like, ‘I love you’”.

Paris’ mum, Kathy Hilton, is besotted by her grandson and according to Paris, she always calls to her house to see the tot because she’s “so in love with him”.

When asked if she plans on expanding her family any further, the Stars Are Blind singer admitted she, “can't wait to have another baby”.

When celebrating Phoenix’s half-birthday during the summer, Paris penned a heartfelt tribute about being his mum.

Sharing a collection of photos of the mum-and-son duo to her 25.4M Instagram followers, Paris said, “Baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete”.

“Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby”.