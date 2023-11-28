Paris Hilton finally breaks silence on birth of daughter London

Paris Hilton has finally broken her silence on the birth of her daughter!

Last Thursday, the model surprised fans when she announced that she was now a mum-of-two, as she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby girl named London.

The reveal of the couple’s new bundle of joy came just 10 months after they welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogacy.

Now, almost a week on from sharing her daughter’s arrival with the world, Paris has opened up about the circumstances surrounding London’s birth.

Speaking on The Today Show with hosts Hoda and Jenna, the 42-year-old divulged a few details about her daughter for the very first time.

“She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl. We’re just over the moon,” she gushed.

“I am loving my ‘mom era’,” Paris teased further, adding: “I just feel at peace, just so happy and grateful for my husband, and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together. I couldn’t imagine anything else.”

The socialite was then asked how 10-month-old Phoenix has adapted to the arrival of his baby sister, and if he understands what is going on.

“I think he does! I’m like, ‘This is your baby sister London,’ and he’s just so gentle and sweet. He’ll put his hand out and rub her arm or her face, it’s just so cute,” Paris explained.

During the new season of her reality show Paris In Love, it was confirmed that Paris and Carter decided to keep their surrogate pregnancy with Phoenix a secret, choosing not even to tell their closest loved ones. The new mum-of-two has since shared that a similar plan was put in place for London’s birth.

“The only people who knew were obviously Carter, and my mom and my sister, but my parents did not know when it was happening. They just knew that it was going to happen, so it was the best Thanksgiving surprise ever for everybody,” Paris detailed.