Paris Hilton details how she managed to keep surrogacy secret

Paris Hilton has revealed why she kept her surrogate pregnancy a secret!

On January 25, the TV personality shocked fans by announcing that she had secretly welcomed her first child via surrogacy.

At the time, Paris confirmed that she was now a mum to a baby son named Phoenix, alongside her husband Carter Reum. 

10 months on, Paris is finally letting her fans in on the reason why she chose to hide her surrogate’s pregnancy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Ahead of the new season of her reality show Paris In Love, the 42-year-old has revealed a teaser which showcases the couple speaking about their secrecy.

The first clip finds Paris and Carter in the car together on the way to the hospital, where the mum-of-one explains her anxiety surrounding the surrogacy potentially being leaked.

“If people found out, there would be paparazzi all over Cedar’s,” Paris explained, referring to the hospital.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“I’m hoping and praying that no one at the hospital tells. If anyone recognises me, let’s pretend that it’s our nephew,” she added.

“Can’t blow our cover now, we’ve done such a good job,” husband Carter agreed.

Then, in a confessional at home, Paris detailed the extent to which she had managed to keep her surrogacy a secret.

“Literally no one knows. No one in this house knows, none of the people who work at my media company know, my friends don’t know, my own family doesn’t know,” she confessed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

In his own solo interview, Carter then went on to admit that he initially didn’t agree with Paris’ plans to keep their surrogacy journey a secret.

“I don’t think it ever really hit me that we weren’t gonna tell anyone. That was really Paris,” the 42-year-old smiled.

“My initial inclination was to tell my family and get everyone excited. Hers was to kind of hold the secret, but she’s had to go through life having to protect herself. So, I was going to do everything I could to be a good teammate,” Carter concluded sweetly.

