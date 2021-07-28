Paris Hilton denies rumours she’s pregnant with first child

It seems congratulations might not actually be in order after all, as Paris Hilton has responded to rumours that she and her fiancé Carter Reum are expecting their first child.

Page Six reported on Tuesday afternoon that the 40-year-old socialite was pregnant with her first baby. However, Paris has since spoken out about these claims, denying that she and Carter are expecting.

Setting the record straight on her This Is Paris podcast, the entrepreneur explains that she “woke up to about 3,000 texts. All my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — with everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me.”

“I am not pregnant – not yet,” Paris stated, before going on to explain, “I am waiting until after the wedding.”

“My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part.”

Paris and her beau, venture capitalist Carter Reum, have been together now for 18 months and announced their exciting engagement this past February.

Back in January of this year Paris opened up about her desire to start a family, and revealed that she was already undergoing IVF treatment. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” The Simple Life star shared on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.

Paris also commented on her desire to go with IVF is because it's “the only way” in which she could choose her babies’ sex, ensuring that she has “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” Paris recalled, referring to her egg retrieval procedure.

Touching on the topic again on her This Is Paris podcast, the model and actress revealed that she already has the names picked out for her future son and daughter, revealing that she’d love to name her little girl London.

“I love London and Paris together. And for my boy I want to name him after a city, or a country or a state as well. I have the name but I’m not going to say it yet. I might keep it a surprise, I don’t want anyone stealing my baby name for that one,” Paris teased.