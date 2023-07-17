Paris Hilton celebrates milestone with ‘angel baby’ Phoenix

Paris Hilton is celebrating a special milestone for her son Phoenix.

The socialite welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Carter Reum back in January of this year via surrogate.

Now as her son reaches six months old, Paris has shared new photos with her little one and penned a loving tribute for him.

Taking to Instagram, Paris posted the sweet message to her 24.2M followers earlier today.

Alongside photos and a cute video of her wearing a matching pink tracksuit as she cradles her son while he looks around the brightly-decorated room, Paris revealed her ‘life feels complete’ since he made his arrival into the world.

The 42-year-old wrote, “This Barbie is a Mom. baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete”.

“Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!”, she added before concluding, “Mommy loves you so much angel baby”.

Many fans of the DJ headed to the comments to share how wonderful they think Paris is at being a mum.

One fan said, “So so cute. I bet you're the best mom ever it looks so good to you. What a beautiful family”.

“This is so adorable, this baby has the best mom ever”, penned a second commenter.

A third added, “Luckiest baby in the world to have the best momma ever”.

When announcing Phoenix’s birth to the world, Hilton shared an adorable photo of her bundle of joy’s tiny hand holding her finger and admitted, “You are already loved beyond words”.

Last week while spending time with her nieces, Paris revealed she’d love to also have a daughter one day.

She explained, “Cherishing precious memories with my beautiful nieces. Being an aunt brings me so much happiness, and it fills my heart with so much love”.

“Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with..”.