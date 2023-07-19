Paris Fury shares details of hospital dash with daughter

Paris Fury has had to spend the early hours of this morning in hospital with her daughter Venezuela.

Paris had to bring her and Tyson’s 13-year-old daughter to A&E after she injured her finger with a ring.

The worrying incident was thankfully resolved quickly as Fury shared a health update online.

Credit: Paris Fury Instagram

Paris shared a snap with Venezuela to her 1M Instagram followers on her Stories that shows the pair waiting in A&E, as well as the teenager's sore-looking finger which is red and swollen.

The mum-of-six explained what happened in a short message on the photo that reads, “The joys of having kids. 3am in A&E Venezuela put her ring on the wrong finger”.

Shortly after, Paris updated her concerned fans by revealing the ring had to be cut off of her daughter’s finger.

Credit: Paris Fury Instagram

“Thanks guys for asking! She’s fine. They cut the ring straight off so all good”.

As if the hospital trip wasn’t worrying enough for Paris, she also had to take her son to the doctor as he had a high temperature.

Posting a picture of her and her son in a car, she explained, “Doctors for him now with a temperature. If it ain’t one it’s another”.

Paris and Tyson share six children together and are currently expecting their seventh.

Credit: Paris Fury Instagram

Venezuela is the eldest of the family, while the couple are also proud parents to Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Athena.

The couple announced they were expecting their seventh child by posting a selfie to Instagram and penning, “Baby NO 7 on the way God willing”.

Boxing champion Tyson added, “All is not lost! I get to do a date night with my beautiful pregnant wife. God is great. What a woman. 7th [baby emoji’ incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up”.