WTF? This lady was refused from a nightclub because of her size

Jesus lads, just when you think the world can't get any more pathetic.

We all know that nightclub bouncers have the authority to refuse people from venues – usually because said humans are too pissed to function.

However, we've never heard of someone get turned away from a nightclub because they were considered 'fat'.

I actually hate the fact that I had to write that, but people need to know.

The gorgeous Agustina Rios Martinez was ona night out, celebrating a friend's birthday in Argentina, when they arrived at the door of a popular nightclub.

The bouncer apparently told her she didn't 'hit the target' and she wasn't 'the kind of girl who goes to his place'.

Well, that's fu**ing rude.

Agustina shared her experience in a Facebook post, where she explained that:

"All my life I have been insulted, shouted at in the street, and mocked because I was a fatty, but not letting me in a club because of my physical appearance! It was the worst thing that happened to me so far."

"I share this with you so that you try not to go to these type of shit places that have no brain and believe they can manage the universe."

The post has actually been removed, because Agustina shared a link to the bouncers Facebook account – no doubt he's been getting dog's abuse. Rightly.

According to her brother, Agusta has been very torn up about her experience, and has been suffering from panic attacks.

This is truly a disgusting story, but it is important to share it.

Has something like this ever happened to you, or someone you know?