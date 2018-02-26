Y THO? Belly button plastic surgery is on the rise, and we’re confused

Yes, you did read that heading correctly.

Gone are the days of simple lip fillers and a cheeky boob job, apparently, because belly button plastic surgery is on the rise.

That's right folks, people with innies and outties everywhere are getting their buttons transformed.

How though? WHY though? Let us explain.

Darren Smith, a plastic surgeon in New York City, spoke to the gorgeous folks at Allure about the rise of the belly button procedures: "The belly button is a very important cosmetic feature of the stomach. I am seeing an increase in patient interest in belly button aesthetics."

So what goes on?

Basically, it's exactly what you think! This type of surgery, known as umbilicoplasty, allows people to change the shape of their button – from an outtie to an innie, for example.

The procedure can also repair your belly button after pregnancy or a piercing that went a bit wrong.

"People are also interested in restoring their belly button after pregnancy, abdominal surgeries, and after large amounts of weight loss," according to Melissa Doft, another New York based plastic surgeon.

According to plastic surgeons, there are three main types of belly button-altering surgery: umbilicoplasty, umbilical hernia repair, and a classic tummy tuck.

An umbilicoplasty procedure changes the size and or shape of your navel. "Belly buttons that are 'too large' can be made smaller by removing extra belly button skin and tightening the bordering abdominal skin around the belly button."

An umbilical hernia repair turns an innie out of an outtie. "This is a condition in which tissue, usually fat, protrudes through a small hole in the abdominal wall (comprised of connective tissue and the six-pack muscles) and makes the belly button bulge outward for a prominent 'outtie' appearance."

And with regards to tummy tucks, they usually come with naval procedures. "I see a lot of women who have had children who come in for a tummy tuck and this becomes part of the conversation."

There you have it now, the boom is back.