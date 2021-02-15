Pancake Tuesday: 17 of the best recipes and topping suggestions

One of the best days of the year is here at last — Pancake Tuesday, of course — and we can’t wait to celebrate by eating our body weight in lemony crepes!

If you’re looking for some new recipe inspiration, then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of some of our favourite pancake recipes and topping suggestions, to help you out this Shrove Tuesday.

No matter your cravings — fluffy and thick or thin and flat, covered in a juicy blueberry compote or slathered in nutella — we’ve got a recipe for everyone!

They’re a classic for a reason. This basic recipe is all you need if you’re looking to indulge in the simple crepe.

On the other hand, if thick, fluffy pancakes are your jam then this is the recipe for you. Perfectly plain and ready to add whatever toppings you like.

We adore the fruity zing which the raspberries add to this delightful pancake dish.

Another firm favourite, which is oh so easy to make. Perfect for any novice cooks, who want to add a bit of pizazz to their Pancake Tuesday.

If you’re looking for a recipe which is just a little bit ‘extra’, then this is it. Ideal for those who only celebrate Pancake Tuesday once a year.

No need to feel left out if you’re vegan this Pancake Tuesday, as everyone is sure to be lusting after this indulgent dish.

If sweet pancakes really aren’t your thing, then you absolutely must try these flavourful savoury ones instead.

So you completely forgot about Pancake Tuesday and your cupboards are looking pretty bare — no worries! This foolproof recipe only requires two ingredients and is super quick and easy to make.

This wonderful dish is a great boozy alternative for grownups with a more refined palette.

So sweet and fruity, we just love this morish recipe.

The little ones will get such a kick out of this simple, yet effective, design. With this recipe you can call yourself a pancake artist in no time!

If you love those banana, nutty flavours then this is the recipe for you.

We told you there would be a recipe for everyone! Even if you don’t have a food intolerance, you'll find this tasty recipe such a delight.

This recipe is perfect as a dessert, to truly satisfy any sweet tooth craving.

If you’re on a health kick or trying to eat a bit healthier then this light and fruity recipe is just what you need.

This recipe is like a match made in heaven if we’re honest.

While this treat is definitely just for grownups, to make it kid-friendly simply omit the alcohol and enjoy!