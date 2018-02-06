Fancy some unicorn pancakes with marshmallow sauce? Yes PLEASE

These legendary unicorn pancakes with marshmallow sauce are exactly the type of delight everyone needs to experience.

They're SO easy to make – so no excuses!

Ingredients for the pancakes

115g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1tsp Dr. Oetker baking powder

Caster sugar

1 large egg (beaten)

100ml whole milk

100g Dr. Oetker unicorn chips

10ml vegetable oil

Ingredients for marshmallow sauce

100g Dr. Oetker heart marshmallows

100ml of double cream

Recipe for pancakes

Sift the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar into a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the egg and milk and gradually whisk into the dry ingredients until well blended. Stir in the unicorn chips. Heat a heavy based frying pan or griddle pan, add some of the oil and allow to heat, then drop 2 tablespoons of the batter into the pan to make each pancake. Cook over a medium heat until bubbles appear, this takes about 2 minutes. Flip the pancake over with a slice or palette knife to cook the other side until it is golden brown. Lift pancakes onto a cooling rack that is covered with kitchen towel and place more kitchen towel lightly on the top. Cook all the batter and if necessary add more oil to the pan. To decorate, break the white chocolate into a heatproof bowl and stand over a saucepan of barely simmering water until melted. Remove from the water and cool for 10 minutes.

Recipe for marshmallow sauce

In a saucepan, gently melt the heart marshmallows with the cream. The sauce will thicken slightly as it cools. It can be reheated gently if needs be.

DEVOUR!