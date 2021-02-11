Recipe: Vegan chocolate pancakes with blueberry compote

One of our favourite holidays is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to celebrate — no, we’re not talking about Valentine’s Day… we’re talking about Pancake Tuesday!

With Pancake Tuesday coming up next week, February 16, we’re so looking forward to eating out weight in pancakes and not even feeling an ounce of guilt for it.

That’s why we’re sharing this delectable vegan chocolate pancakes recipe which is beautifully served with a delicious blueberry compote, courtesy of Aldi.

These fluffy vegan chocolate pancakes make the most decadent sweet treat, and are an absolute must try this holiday season.

Serves: 10 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

130g The Pantry Plain Flour

25g The Pantry Cocoa Powder

2 tsp Baking Powder

250ml Actileaf Sweetened Almond Drink

35ml Coco Loco Coconut Oil, melted

35ml Specially Selected Canadian Grade A Maple Syrup

1 tsp The Pantry Vanilla Extract

Pinch of Stonemill Salt

225g fresh Blueberries

1 tbsp The Pantry Light Soft Brown Sugar

40ml The Juice Company ‘Not From Concentrate’ Fresh Orange Juice (Smooth)

Pinch Ground Stonemill Cinnamon

Extra Coco Loco +Coconut Oil, for frying

Method:

Put the blueberries, orange juice, brown sugar and ground cinnamon into a small saucepan.

Gently bring to the boil and cook for a couple of minutes, then allow to cool.

Put the plain flour, cocoa powder and salt into a mixing bowl and whisk together.

Put the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence and maple syrup in a bowl together and whisk.

Make a well in the flour mixture and pour in the almond drink mixture and, with a wooden spoon, draw in the flour and mix until you have a smooth batter, then allow to rest for a few minutes.

Heat some oil in a frying pan. Add 4 tablespoons of the batter in the pan, spoon into a circle and fry each side for a few minutes.

Transfer to an oven to keep the pancakes warm while you cook the rest.

Serve the pancakes stacked alongside the blueberry compote.