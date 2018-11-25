Paloma Faith reveals difficulties of raising a gender neutral baby

Iconic singer Paloma Faith has spoken candidly about her hope that her child grows up as a regular kid, rather than being known as the child of a celebrity.

She divulged on This Morning that motherhood is more challenging than she ever expected.

'It was more difficult than I anticipated… I hadn’t heard the truth and not enough people speak about it,' she said.

'Everyone’s experience is different and some sail through and I didn’t.'

'The pull between wanting to be the greatest mother ever but also trying to sustain a selfish career in a way.'

'It was quite hard to find a balance between those two things.'

Paloma is raising her child as gender neutral, making a conscious effort not to enforce any gender stereotypes on her child.

She has not shared the sex of her child with anyone outside family and close friends, and does not share photos publicly of the baby.

'I won’t say whether I have a boy or a girl for privacy reasons,' she told OK! earlier this year.

'I’m not in denial of gender but I have absolutely no problem if my child grows up not feeling an affinity with the gender they were born with.'

'It’s important to me they’re given all the opportunities to be the person they want to be.'

'I buy gender-neutral clothes and a range of toys for my child – dolls are important for both girls and boys; children can learn about nurturing, and equally both should be able to build things and play with toy cars.'

Paloma's open and honest approach to parenting is so refreshing.