Paloma Faith opens up about the struggles of being a working mum

British singer and mum-of-two Paloma Faith is sick and tired of being told she should be grateful she still has a job as a working mum.

The Changing singer welcomed the birth of her second daughter this past February, and like her pregnancy diaries, she’s been documenting her post partum life too — covering everything from breastfeeding woes to mum guilt and everything in between.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the 40-year-old songstress got brutally honest about her thoughts on mothers who choose to work and how society should be treating them.

“It’s really time that society stopped expecting us to be grateful for remaining in work,” she wrote in the caption alongside three gorgeous images of Paloma pushing her new baby girl around in a stunning black, animal-print pram.

“I am hoping that many companies/bosses/employers keep us mothers in work because we are good at our jobs not for some kind of charity. I am tired of being told I have exhausted all my favours as a working mum, I do a good job and I do it with a smile!” she confessed.

“I don’t feel guilty for having other priorities other than my work at the moment. I am fully capable of doing both I just can’t stay and socialise anymore that’s all! Knowing that until they are school age it will get easier.”

“If my work is suffering tell me, but I really don’t think it is, if anything I’m more efficient and I get the job done better and faster because I need to get home. I hope I’m speaking for all working women out there. It’s time we stopped apologising for the amount of work we are doing in all fields of employment.”

“This work load extends way beyond our jobs!” she concluded in the caption. Paloma’s words of frustrations and determination resonated with mums all over, as they flocked to the comment section.

“Single mum of three and employed full time. Never let anyone think you underachieve when you do mothering alongside a job,” one follower proudly wrote.

“It's all work – motherhood is work too. Maybe if society realized that and gave it the respect then recognition of the fact that a lot of women are juggling two jobs might just help some people get their head around it all,” another commented.

“Spot on!” a third exclaimed, adding, “I literally said just the other day that I’ve never been more focused and productive than I have since having children as you literally cannot waste a single second!”