Paddington is coming to Netflix in just a matter of weeks

Great news movie fans! One of our favourite comfort movies, featuring the most lovable Peruvian bear is going to be landing on Netflix very soon.

If you’re craving a truly cosy, fun-filled movie which the whole family can enjoy then look no further, as Netflix have announced that Paddington will be added to the UK and Irish streaming service in just a matter of weeks, on August 7.

“Netflix, pursued by a bear. Paddington (2014) comes to Netflix UK/IE on 7 August,” Netflix joyfully announced on Twitter yesterday.

For those who don’t know, Paddington is a live-action animated comedy film and tells the story of Paddington, an anthropomorphic bear who migrates from the jungles of "Darkest Peru" to the streets of London, where he is adopted by the Brown family.

However, things go awry when Millicent Clyde, a taxidermist played by Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) becomes quite determined to add this particular bear to her proud collection of stuffed animals.

The well renowned cast list also includes the likes of Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) who play Henry and Mary Brown, Julie Walters (the Harry Potter franchise) as Mrs. Bird, Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) as Mr. Curry and of course Ben Whishaw who voices the role of Paddington.

Other supporting cast members include Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge!), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), Michael Gambon (the Harry Potter franchise) and Matt Lucas (The Great British Bake Off).

So, make sure to plan the perfect movie night this summer and tune into Paddington as it lands on Netflix this August 7. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;