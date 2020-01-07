Ovie Soko and Joe Sugg: The Celebrity Bake Off line-up is here

The line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off has been revealed and viewers are calling it the best yet. Queer Eye’s Tan France, James Blunt, Louis Theroux, Richard Dreyfuss, Kelly Brook, Russell Howard, Alex Jones and James Buckley are amongst this year’s contestants.

Love Island’s Ovie Soko, YouTube star Joe Sugg, Johanna Konta, Caroline Quentin, Carol Vorderman and Rob Rinder will also take part.

Comedian Joel Dommett, Jenny Eclair, Mo Gilligan, actress Patsy Palmer and Alison Hammond complete the line-up.

Viewers praised the stellar line-up:

“Better line up than usual. At least I’ve heard of most of them,” one said.

“OMG Theroux & Dreyfuss – I’m going to implode,” said another.

“WOW. couldn’t have had a better lineup,” another added.

The five-part series is set to air later this year in a bid to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Four celebrities will compete against one another for the title of ‘star baker’ in each episode. There will be three rounds: Signature, Technical, and Showstopper in every episode and we honestly cannot see what type of culinary delights these celebrities whip up.

The air date for The Great Celebrity Bake Off has yet to be confirmed but keep your eyes peeled!