Over baked: Is Paul Hollywood’s handshake getting the axe?

It's that time of year again – The Great British Bake Off addiction is well and truly underway.

Amateur bakers around the country have been spurred on to give cake making a go, after being inspired by the weekly show.

After almost burning down the kitchen for the fifth week running, we've decided to leave it to the self-professionals that grace our screens every week.

And I say self-professionals as Paul Hollywood has been dishing out his famous handshakes this season right, left and centre.

I am now at the end of the first Channel 4 series. There has been nearly a double in the amount of Hollywood Handshakes after the show moved from the BBC. Five episodes to go. pic.twitter.com/PXnG4bPlnL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 27, 2018

The handshake is no longer the sacred holiness that the amateur bakers tremble and shed a tear at.

At this stage, it's almost a shock to both audience and contestants alike if we make it a whole episode without Paul extending the hand.

Rightly so, Paul has been burnt on Twitter for his looseness with his Hollywood handshakes.

The 52-year-old has been forced to defend his actions and told viewers to expect a change for the rest of Bake off.

I am now watching every Bake Off that has ever existed to see whether the Hollywood Handshake, has in fact, lost all meaning. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 26, 2018

Just seen Paul Hollywood's handshake on eBay for 50p. #GBBO — CelebCelery (@CelebCelery) September 25, 2018

On The Jonathan Ross Show Paul explained why he was so generous with the shake: "I've taken a bit of flack over [it]. The handshake came from when [bakes] looked very professional and they almost cross that line from being amateur to professional."

"Every year the standard has got better and better and better and this year has been phenomenal. Some of the flavours they are bringing out. Rahul's stuff has been incredible."

Thankfully, we won't have to endure too many shakes, as the celeb chef said: "you will see it happen, the handshakes almost stop. Because what I've done is I've realised they are all moving up in standard so I've got to move my barrier up so that's exactly what I do, I raise the bar and then no one gets over the top of it."

What you’re forgetting which is crucial is the general standard of baking/bakers has risen year on year.. this is reflected in any praise given — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) September 27, 2018

In reply to the stick he received on Twitter, Paul said: "What you're forgetting which is crucial is the general standard of baking/bakers has risen year on year… this is reflected in any praise given."

Regardless if you love or hate the handshakes – we will definitely be tuning into the Bake Off tonight and criticising cakes we could only dream of making, heavily defending our favourites and drooling over Rahul's flawless bakes.

Feature image credit: Paul Hollywood/Twitter