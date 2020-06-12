Out Of Love is the one book you need to read this weekend

When we were young, we all believed that love stories always end happily ever after. The Disney princess got her prince, Harry and Sally became more than friends, Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy eventually ended up together.

When heartache was portrayed on screen or in books, it was always temporary. We all knew that no matter what, the couple would end up together, something we failed to relate to as we grew older and experienced our own personal relationship woes and broken hearts.

Telling stories about the failed relationships, the damaged hearts, the things that went wrong is what we yearned for. We needed something to relate to and now we’ve got it.

Irish author Hazel Hayes has just released her debut novel Out Of Love and it is the beautifully honest love-story we all need in our lives right now.

As a young woman packs up her ex-boyfriend’s belongings and prepares to see him one last time, she wonders where it all went wrong and whether it was ever right to begin with. Burdened with a broken heart, she asks herself the age-old questions… is love really worth it?

Out Of Love is a bittersweet romance told in reverse. Beginning at the end of a relationship, each chapter takes us further back in time, weaving together an already unravelled tapestry, from tragic break-up to magical first kiss. In this dazzling debut Hazel Hayes performs a post-mortem on love, tenderly but unapologetically exploring every angle, from the heights of joy to the depths of grief, and all the madness and mundanity in between.

This is a modern story with the heart of a classic: truthful, tragic and ultimately full of hope.

This book was chosen as our June book of the month because of how beautifully honest and real it is. Hayes has created such a poignant and tender story that you won’t be able to put down.

Out Of Love by Hazel Hayes is available now.