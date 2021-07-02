Our top must-see spots to check out in Co. Kerry this summer!

Kerry will always draw a crowd in the summer (and year round, really) thanks to its reputation for great craic, stunning views and its endless amount of touristy things to do. When you arrive in their gorgeous quaint towns and villages, it's easy to get swept up in the food and the fun in the pubs and pretty colourful buildings and windy streets, but there are some sights you simply shouldn't miss when you're down south west. Some of them may be a little difficult to access, but they're worth the trek out! Here are our favourites below!

Dunquin Pier

(Wild Atlantic Way)

Want some insane scenery at a super Instagrammable spot? The icnonic Dunquin Pier is your go to. Even disregarding the gorgeous drive to get there, this spot is truly worth the trip out onto the Dingle Peninsula.

Look out over the beautiful Blasket Islands (featuring the creepy Sleeping Man silhouette) and take in the rugged cliffs and sparkling sea. Best seen at sunset, this narrow, winding path will bring you down to the pier that is one of Kerry’s most iconic spots. The most westerly point of the Dingle Peninsula, there’s lots of cool info on the Blasket Island and the community that used to live there.

Sea Safari

In Dingle town itself, the Sea Safari is ranked one of the best things to do in town. Choose from several different tours around the amazing Peninsula coastline to see sandy beaches, craggy cliffs, cute puffins and maybe even a few seals or dolphins if you’re lucky!

See the Blasket Islands up close, sail by stunning sea caves and rock formations and see it all with a knowledgeable guide – a truly unique way to sight see with Dingle Sea Safari.

Muckross and Killarney National Park

If you’re down in south Kerry, Killarney national park and Muckross House are a must. Jst outside Killarney town, Ireland’s oldest national park features stunning mountains and woodlands waiting for you to explore as well as the beautiful Torc Waterfall.

Muckross House, the nineteenth century Victorian mansion, is set against the stunning beauty of Killarney National Park in their cultivated and breathtaking gardens. Definitely a spot for photos, this place will sun you with it’s beauty and walking trails.

Slea Head Drive

(Dingle Shuttle Bus)

This is another one on the Dingle Peninsula and definitely one for the more experienced driver! An utterly scenic drive that will take you out to the Peninsula’s tip, you’ll pass through quaint villages, film shooting locations, historical ruins and incredible cliff top views. Dotted with lots of points along the road to pull in and rink in the scenery, this is well worth doing and another point that’s beautiful at sunset.

Travellers are strongly advised to travel clockwise in order to avoid meeting the large tour buses that frequent the route during the summer. Part of the Slea Head cliff road is very narrow and single lane only.

Blasket Islands

The Blasket Islands have a magic all of their own. Whether you’re viewing them form Dunquin Pier or heading out there on the ferry yourself, they are well worth seeing. Dramatic, historical and full of stories, this spot has been the subjects of stories for centuries. Now mostly uninhabited, (populated only by Airbnbs) its accessible via ferry.

Ballybunion Beach

(The Irish Times)

One of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches, this northern spot is a popular blue flag beach, with plenty to entertain everyone. Swimming, history, cliff walks – it has it all! Walk the cliff walk to see Men’s Beach and Ladies’ Beach and the ruined castle overlooking the vast sandy beach. Utterly scenic with its wildlife and vistas, it should be high up on anyone’s list when visiting Kerry.

Kerry Cliff walk

(Wild Atlantic Way)

Underrated but spectacular! The Kerry Cliffs are the more off-the-beaten-track but just as stunning version of the Cliffs of Moher. Catch spectacular views of the Atlantic and check out charming nearby Portmagee while there. Get an eyeful of the stunning Skellig Rocks (and have a lightsaber battle) as you take in the dramatic filming location. Observe the cute bird colonies that dot the cliffs and breath in the fresh sea air, straight off the Atlantic.