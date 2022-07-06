Our top 14 savoury & sweet recipes for the perfect summer picnic

We’re expecting a mini heatwave of sorts this weekend which means we have the perfect excuse to pack up a picnic, hit the road and head for the beach or the countryside for a few hours of blissful sunshine.

Of course, preparing the perfect picnic is somewhat of an art. You need to balance out the savoury with the sweet and make sure you have just enough picky bits to satisfy all the cravings and peckish rumblings.

That’s why we’ve put together this ultimate guide full of our favourite picnic recipes, to help inspire you on your next road trip adventure!

Savoury Bites

Broccoli and Bacon Mini Frittata

Made up completely of store cupboard staples, this beautiful recipe is ideal for busy mornings when you’re rushing out the door.

Simple Sausage Rolls

This family-friendly recipe is extremely easy to put together and highly enjoyable to tuck into, making it an absolute must-try!

Pinwheel Pizza

Forget the sandwich for a moment and try this recipe for a delicious pizza the kids and grown-ups will both love.

Mini Cheese and Tomato Tartlets

This tasty recipe from Annabel Karmel makes for the perfect lunchbox surprise, mouthwatering canapé or picnic basket delight.

Leftover Roast Chicken and Couscous Wraps

These deliciously easy wraps are a great way to use up leftover chicken. Wrap them up in tinfoil and make sure when reheating chicken that it’s piping hot.

Picky Bits & Snacks

Sweet Potato Baked Crisps with Thyme

These homemade crisps are both sweet and savoury and packed full of flavour.

Honey & Cinnamon Popcorn

This morish snack takes just five minutes to prepare and is super satisfying.

Spiced Apple Chips

If you’ve got time, then this delightful recipe is definitely worth a try. We absolutely adore the warm spiced flavours which ooze from these crunchy apple chips which are baked low and slow.

Sweet Treats

Raspberry Oat Bars

Make the most out of the fruit that’s in season right now by whipping up this fruity, oaty bake.

Chocolate Scotcheroos

We’re obsessed with this classic, nostalgic recipe, which never seems to disappoint.

Caramel Swirl Chocolate Brownies

If you’re in the mood for something slightly more indulgent, then this is the recipe for you. Caramel and chocolate are two flavours that were made for each other!

White Chocolate & Macadamia Cookies

Expecting quite a few people to be joining you on this picnic? No Problem! This cookie recipe is sure to feed a crowd, leaving everyone sufficiently satisfied.

Beautiful Beverages

Homemade pink lemonade

No picnic would be complete without a cool and boogie beverage, right? That’s where this refreshing pink lemonade recipe comes in.

Peach Iced Tea

Too hot to bring the flask of tea? This lovely recipe is just what you need as it’s bound to quench your thirst on a hot summer day.