Our top 10 gift ideas to give to a mum-to-be this Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving – and in our eyes at least, no one deserves to be pampered more than a mum-to-be! Being pregnant during the festive season can be a chaotic and stressful experience, regardless of whether or not it’s your first child. So, with this in mind, why not treat your loved one to something lovely for the holidays?

If you’re looking for the ideal present to give to your pregnant relative or bestie, then we have an amazing selection for you to choose from! Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift to help them before, during or after birth, we guarantee that there will be something on this list to suit their baby and mama necessities.

So, what are you waiting for? Have a look through our favourite Christmas present suggestions for your pregnant pal below, and see if any of these might tickle their fancy:

Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil – RRP €49.50

Body oil is a must during pregnancy, and we’re currently obsessing over this best-selling one from Clarins! Formulated with 100% plant extracts including rosemary, geranium and mint, this body oil aids the skin in reducing the appearance of stretch marks, improving its elasticity, and retaining all of its necessary moisture. After each application, skin is left feeling refreshed, luxurious and revitalised. The oil is also suitable for all skin types, meaning that no mum will be left out. Its recommended usage is 2 to 3 times a week, to keep skin looking its best throughout the pregnancy and postpartum stages. The oil is available to purchase here.

The Bump Room

Give a gift from The Bump Room this Christmas. If anyone is worthy of a treat, it’s an expectant or new mother, and one she is sure to enjoy is the gift of pregnancy or post-natal yoga. The Bump Room connects women as they navigate their pregnancy, postnatal and motherhood experience. Their physiotherapists have years of experience supporting, motivating and reassuring women on this journey and offer live and pre-recorded pregnancy and postnatal classes and programmes. To buy an online class or subscription for a mum-to-be or new mum in your life, simply visit The Bump Room's website and tick 'This is a gift' at checkout.

Eminence Stone Crop Hydrating Mist – RRP €49

This hydrating toner will be a welcome and revitalising refresher to every mother with a newborn! This gorgeous mist is suitable for all skin types, and especially caters for uneven skin types – perfect for those mamas who have been suffering with acne throughout their pregnancy. After each use, the skin looks smooth and moisturised, making it appear fresher. The mist is also cruelty-free, and has been formulated without parabens and other harsh chemicals to ensure that your skin is getting the kindest treatment possible. Recommended to be used twice a day – morning and night – to guarantee its ultimate benefits of radiance and moisturisation. Available to purchase here.

Holos Happy Momma Body Oil – RRP €18

This multi-functional oil by Irish brand Holos is hydrating, gentle, calming and a delight for every skin type. It can function in six different ways – enjoy using it as a bath oil, body oil, massage oil, hair oil, facial cleansing oil (make sure to avoid the eyes, though!) and a nail oil. Made using Mandarin and Neroli in Sweet Almond oil, it is Antioxidant rich and has omega oils. It is safe to use during pregnancy, making it a perfect use for mamas looking to fade stretch marks or rehydrate their skin. The product is also gluten free, vegan, alcohol-free, paraben free and preservative free, ensuring that it is suitable for every person in need. Your body will love this stuff! Buy here.

ThisWorks 'With Sleep Comes Beauty' Wellbeing Bodycare Gift Set – RRP €62

This gift set is a great idea for mums with a newborn baby, or those who are simply struggling to get some shuteye! Turn your evening bath into a dreamy spa experience and use three products – the Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle for a gorgeously scented lavender bathroom to ease into relaxation; the Deep Sleep Shower Gel to cover your skin in a stunning chamomile fragrance; and the Deep Sleep Bath Soak to create a beautiful, dreamy bath just before bed. Then, when it's time to get some sleep, spritz your pillow with some of the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray to ensure you find the ultimate relaxation as you drift off into slumber. Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre offers ThisWorks products and gift sets to ensure the most tranquil night sleep. Buy here.

My Expert Midwife

Knowing what gift to give that special mum-to-be in your life can be tricky, so the team of registered midwives at My Expert Midwife have thoughtfully created three perfect packages of pregnancy essentials for women at different stages of pregnancy, to make choosing the perfect gift easier. The packages also come with useful information and tips in the form of webinars, eBooks, checklists and guides. The packages range from:

Malena’s 'Wellness in Pregnancy' Gift Set – RRP €70

Give a gift which will really help a mum-to-be to adjust to the many challenging physical and emotional changes she can face throughout pregnancy. This bundle comes in a handy drawstring toiletries bag and contains Soak for Bits, a premium blend of Epsom salts and essential oils providing relief from pregnancy-related soreness and swelling; Fantastic Skin Elastic serum, helping to soothe and hydrate tight and stretching skin as well as helping to reduce the appearance of stretch marks; and the Marvellous Massaging Stick, which was specially developed to apply gentle pressure to areas during pregnancy and labour and to deliver the massage balm with no mess.

Karen's 'Labour & Birth Prep' Gift Set – RRP €58

When preparing for labour and birth feels daunting, this gift set includes birth-planning essentials to help the mum-to-be prepare and feel more confident for their biggest life-changing experience. This bundle includes: Peri Prep Your Bits – a midwife developed oil to prepare the perineum to help reduce the extent of tearing or needing an episiotomy during childbirth; Colostrum Harvesting Kit – this kit provides everything needed to start collecting colostrum (the first breastmilk produced which contains antibodies, stem cells and specialised infection-fighting cells to give baby the best start when they are born); the Marvellous Massaging Stick – designed to precisely reduce tension and help to relax mums during labour; and Keep Your Cool Spray – developed to soothe and ease the body when hormones can cause a rise in body temperature during pregnancy.

Cathy's ‘Birth Recovery’ Gift Set – RRP €62

Give a gift which will really help towards a new mum’s recovery after they have given birth. Whether she has a vaginal birth or a C-section, these essential products can help make her recovery a better and easier process. This bundle includes Spritz for Bits, a no-mess perineal spray which sprays upside down and provides instant relief from soreness, bruising and swelling; Soak for Bits, a recovery bath salts essential for the first few baths after birth to help soothe and maintain the condition of the perineum, as well as calm aching muscles and aid recovery; and Super Scar Recovery Oil, an oil blend formulated to help improve the appearance and condition of scar tissues, whether it is from C-section, episiotomy, tears, pregnancy stretch marks or general scarring.

All three gift sets are available to purchase here.

Your Hospital Bag’s Mamaí Gift Set – RRP €34.95

Preparing a hospital bag can be an overwhelming task, so why not make your pregnant loved one’s life easier by gifting them one instead? This handy gift set from the company Your Hospital Bag includes all of the pre and post-labour essentials that every mum needs, such as maternity and breast pads, nappies, water wipes and lip balm. Every gift set is created within a recyclable gift box, and you also have the option to gift wrap and/or include a handwritten note with your present for that extra special touch. Trust us – the mum-to-be in your life will endlessly appreciate every product included in this package! Available to purchase here.

NUK Mickey Mouse Tableware Set – RRP €21.99

The NUK Mickey Mouse tableware set includes everything you need to make mealtime with little ones more fun! Featuring classic colours and the iconic Mickey Mouse, this tableware set is the perfect way to complete any meal and the ideal gift for the baby who is about to start their weaning journey, or a toddler who is a big Disney fan. The bowl and cup each feature a non-slip base that helps prevent mealtime spills and messes. The full set Includes one bowl, one cup, one spoon, and one fork. All items are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Available from the Daisy Belle website and selected pharmacies nationwide.