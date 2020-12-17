Our most anticipated movie releases of 2021!

2020 saw the postponement of so many things. Festivals, weddings, concerts, gatherings and even film releases. With no audiences in cinemas, many production companies decided to wait to release their masterpieces until people would be there to appreciate them. And while that meant a slightly dry year in film this year, the coming cinematic year, 2021 is setting up to be a major hit for films.

Here are some of the films we can’t wait to get to the cinema to see on the big screen!

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (26 February 2021 – USA)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8521718/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0)

Directed by Lee Daniels, this biopic follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

Billie Holiday is played by Andra Day and we can’t wait to see her powerful performance of the iconic singer.

West Side Story (10 December 2021 -USA)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3581652/?ref_=tt_mv_close)

In this adaptation of the 1961 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

With Steven Spielberg directing and Ansel Elgort portraying Tony, we are sure this hard-hitting and beautiful musical will stand the test of time and be just as relevant in 2021 as 1957. Rumour has it that Rita Moreno, the original Anita will be making an appearance, as will Maddie Ziegler of Sia and Dance Moms fame.

The Nightingale (22 December 2021 -USA)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4540534/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3)

The lives of two sisters living in France are torn apart at the onset o

f World War II. This movie is based on Kristin Hannah's novel 'The Nightingale' and the sisters are played by real life sisters, Dakota and Elle Fanning.

We love historical fiction anyway, but the chance to see these two in such compelling and heart-breaking roles is what we really can’t wait for! We’re just sad we probably have to wait until next December to see it.

Death on the Nile (17 September 2021 – USA)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7657566/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0)

We feel as though we’ve been seeing trailers for this for ages! The highly anticipated Death on the Nile is the film adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most iconic mystery novels that follow detective Hercule Poirot. While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Promising incredible costumes, production and acting, this Kenneth Brannagh directed film has a glittering cast, with Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer among others taking on iconic roles.

A Quiet Place Part II (23 April 2021-USA)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8332922/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0)

The sequel we’ve all been waiting for – and dreading! Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

This spine-chilling follow-up is directed by John Krasinski and sees Emily Blunt returning to her role as Evelyn. With Cillian Murphy also taking on a role, we couldn’t be more eager to see what terrors they have cooked up this time!

Wicked (22 December 2021 -USA)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1262426/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0)

IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING! What theatre nerds like myself have been waiting for, for years, Wicked is finally becoming a movie!

The vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. While no cast has been announced yet, I think we’re all crossing our fingers that Kristen and Idina reprise their roles! If only!

The Mauritanian (26 February 2021 -Ireland)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4761112/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0)

This major cast tells the story of a detainee at the U.S military's Guantanamo Bay detention centre. He is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defence attorney for his release.

This courtroom drama stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley, Zachary Levi, Jodie Foster and Tahar Rahim, the cast combination sure to make it a hit.

Gucci (24 November 2021 -USA)

Ridley Scott directs this motion picture telling the story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

Starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Maurizio and Patrizia respectively, and a rumoured Al Pacino, we cannot wait for the DRAMA!

The Dig (29 January 2021 -UK)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3661210/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1)

Simon Stone directed this historical and heart-warming film following an archaeologist as he embarks on the historically important excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1938.

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan is vibrant and gripping roles, this historical drama is definitely one for the history nerds and drama lovers alike.

Respect (13 August 2021 -Ireland)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2452150/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2)

Telling the real life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin, this film caused controversy when the casting choices revealed Jennifer Hudson had been cast as the leading lady, Aretha herself.

It is still eagerly awaited however, especially with Forest Whitaker taking on the role of C. L. Franklin. Although we have to wait until next summer, we’re still really excited to see this interpretation of the life of one of the greats.

Cinderella (5 February 2021 -UK)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10155932/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3)

ANOTHER Cinderella film! This is the fairy-tale that keeps on giving! This modern musical version of the classic fairy tale "Cinderella" stars Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney and James Corden in what promises to be an instant classic. Definitely one for feel good vibes and sure to have lots of hit tracks, we can’t wait to see what new twists they have worked in!

Killers of the Flower Moon (2021 – USA)

When members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, it sparks a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, we are definitely nervous to watch this one, but at the same time, we can’t wait to be on the edge of our seats! Starring his usual suspect, Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro, we have a feeling this will be another one of his instant classics.

The Tragedy of Macbeth 92021 – USA)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13119342/)

Based on the classic Shakespearean play, this latest incarnation of the bard’s work is tipped to be a smash hit. Just look at that cast! Denzel Washington as Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth and Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan. So exciting! Harry Melling (Harry Potter, The Queen’s Gambit) also has a role, which we can’t wait to see after his performance in The Queen’s Gambit earlier this year.

In this classic tale a Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

Last Letter from Your Lover (12 March 2021 (Ireland)

(IMBD https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1893273/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0)

Based on Jojo Moye’s novel, this film follows a young journalist in London who becomes obsessed with a series of letters she discovers that recounts an intense star-crossed love affair from the 1960s.

Starring Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Joe Alwyn and our ‘Sex Education’ fave, Ncuti Gatwa, we are buzzing to see what this cast can do!

The Lost Daughter (2021 USA)

In this dark drama, a woman's beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past. Olivia Coleman’s work is always something to look forward to and with Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard by her side, it can only get better.

But wait, we haven’t told you the best part yet – Paul Mescal is in it too! There’s very little known about his role or even the film itself as of yet, but these actors have us excited to see it already!