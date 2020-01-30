Our Ladies is the movie everyone will be talking about this year

Every so often a coming-of-age movie comes along that completely captures your heart with its warmth, spirit and honesty.

Movies like Lady Bird and Booksmart swept us away when they were released and 2020 is set to see the release of a Scottish coming-of-age movie that’ll warm your heart and leave you reminiscing about your younger years.

Our Ladies follows a group of Scottish schoolgirls on a day trip to Edinburgh to perform in a choir competition.

For these teens from a small town in the Scottish Highlands, it becomes a chance to escape their daily lives and run riot in the big city. With few expectations for their futures, Orla (Tallulah Greive), Finnoula (Abigail Lawrie), Manda (Sally Messham), Kay (Eve Austin), Chell (Rona Morison) and Kylah (Marli Siu) are determined to live for every moment in this raucous tale of love, life and true friendship.

Our Ladies is like Derry Girls meets The Breakfast Club. It is directed by Michael Caton-Jones and is based on the novel by Alan Warner’s.

Our Ladies is released on April 24. Check out the full trailer below: