Our favourite pieces from Rochelle Humes’ latest Next collab

The Saturdays singer looked stunning as she celebrated her latest collaboration with the high-street clothing store Next last night in London surrounded by friends and family.

This is the 33-year-old’s third clothing collaboration with Next and Rochelle didn’t miss a beat with this range. The store has described the collaboration to have everything from “casual must-haves to event-ready showstoppers”, and they were not wrong.

As the launch party looked like so much fun and it showed off some of the pieces in the new collection, we’ve picked our favourite items that you NEED this spring.

Denim Mom Shorts

€29

A steal for the perfect pair of shorts that will carry you from spring to summer.

Green Halter Neck Jumpsuit

€52

Have a Communion, Confirmation or wedding coming up? This gorgeous jumpsuit is the perfect outfit choice.

Oversized Denim Shirt

€31

The days are getting warmer which means there's no longer a need for bulky coats. This shirt is perfect to pull an outfit together. Plus, it comes in nine colours!

Bardot Short Sleeve Top

€30

A gorgeous staple top to wear during the day and carry you through for an evening look.

Stripe V-Neck Jumper

€40

We love that the jumper comes in this beautiful green colour, a must-have this spring.

Rochelle was joined by hubby Marvin, Love Island star sister Sophie Piper and brother Jake, as well as JLS band member Aston Merrygold and celebrity stylist Nana Acheampong to celebrate this new launch.

She should be so proud because this range is fabulous. What pieces will you be getting?