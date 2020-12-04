Our favourite Pakistani & Eastern cuisine restaurant reopens this evening

Dublin’s leading Pakistani and Eastern cuisine restaurant collective, Kinara Group, has announced its plans to reopen its three restaurants today and will temporarily suspend their food collection service.

Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh, Kinara Clontarf and Kajjal Malahide will be reopening for sit down service from this evening Friday December 4th with all the appropriate guidelines and social distancing measures strictly in place to ensure the safety of both their staff and patrons.

If you’ve been dreaming of Makanwala Murghi and Murgh Tikka Masala or perhaps Kinara Group’s Lamb Biryani and famous Palak Paneer now is the time to book your long overdue Christmas catch up ahead of the most wonderful time of the year.

Perfect for festive gatherings, Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh will be open from Wednesday and Saturday from 4pm to close, with Thursday, Friday and Sunday opening at the earlier time of 12 noon.

Kinara Clontarf will serve food from 4pm until close on Wednesday with a 12 noon opening from Thursday to Sunday.

Kajjal Malahide will now be open from 12 noon until close every week from Wednesday until Sunday.

From December 16th, all 3 restaurants will be open seven days a week from 12 noon until close. Kinara Group will be closed on December 25th and 26th for Christmas.

For more information including opening hours please visit their website www.kinara.ie