Our favourite Jack Black comedy is on TV this weekend

If you also like planning your weekend entertainment ahead of time, then make sure to add this Jack Black classic to your list.

This Sunday, September 22, Channel 4 will be airing School of Rock – one of our ultimate favourites from the funny-man.

This 2003 comedy follows the story of Dewey Finn (Jack Black), an amateur rock enthusiast who dreams of becoming famous one day.

After being kicked out of his band, Dewey is struggling to make ends meet, so decides to sneakily take his friend’s job and pose as a substitute teacher.

With no teaching qualifications, Dewey teaches his students how to become rockstars and forms them into a band rather than teaching them maths!

Everything rides on the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition, where Dewey and his fourth-graders attempt to be crowned winners in order to win the prize money.

Prepare for plenty of laughs, great music and touching moments in this brilliant film.

School of Rock is directed by Richard Linklater, produced by Scott Rudin and written by Mike White.

Alongside Jack Black in the cast is Joan Cusack, Mike White and Sarah Silverman.

Watch School of Rock on Sunday, September 22 at 1.55pm on Channel 4.