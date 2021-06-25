Our favourite Dublin food festival is back and tickets are on sale now

Listen up foodies — the ultimate food festival is coming to Dublin this September and tickets are on sale right now!

Restaurant connoisseurs and passionate home cooks will be delighted to hear that The Taste of Dublin is going to return to the Iveagh Gardens this autumn, and we for one, can’t wait to attend.

Get out of the kitchen, ditch the banana bread, dress up and begin making great memories with friends once again at Ireland's most popular food festival. Taste of Dublin will run 12 sessions over five days, from Wednesday, September 1 to Sunday, September 5.

To ensure that Taste of Dublin can be delivered in a safe environment, additional sessions have been added with a reduced capacity per session. Using the Government's most current guidance, organisers will adapt the event to run in accordance with any restrictions in place at that time while still maintaining the much-loved Taste format.

The 2021 event will of course continue to champion the makers, bakers, and creators of Ireland’s flourishing food scene, featuring a flavour of Irish culture and content.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the unique opportunity to source essential ingredients from artisan producers, engage with Ireland’s top culinary talent, be on the front line of masterclasses and relax in the gourmet atmosphere of the city's finest food and drink festival.

Ticket prices start at €20 for a standard ticket and €50 for a VIP ticket. To find out more and purchase your event tickets now, click here.