Our fave celeb stylings of the ’70s trend

It's no secret; the seventies are back in a big way. 2021's biggest trend is a throwback to the folksy and fashionable decade. Designer's collections this year are full of flared silhouettes, flamboyant patterns and boss-lady tailoring.

We're loving all the stuff coming in, but some of it seems a little more 'high fashion' and a little less 'street wear'. We're as excited as anyone to get back out there and get our going-out gear on us, but it's nice to be able to incorporate some of these trends into our every day wardrobe too, right?

To help you out and give you a little inspo for must-have fashion staples for the coming spring/summer season, we've compiled some of our favourite celeb's street-wear and casual-wear stylings of upcoming trends. Wearable fringe, accessible patterns and funky accessories, this is how to wear the S/S2021 wardrobe!

Vogue William's never disappoints, and this appropriately vintage look is exactly our style. A nod to the era with fringed tan boots and a textured skirt make this funky number fashionable but utterly wearable. We're getting serious Twiggy vibes from the vibrant statement yellow, but the oversized sleeves modernise the whole look, making it easy and accessible to wear in 2021.

Was there anyone more born to wear flared jeans than Miley Cyrus? The punk rock chick look suits her down t the ground along with the shaggy, edgy seventies 'do. These flare jeans hug tight to her stunning figure and then cascade in a dramatic silhouette, baring her stomach beneath the graphic, statement T-shirt. Big, sassy shades and shiny, heeled boots add a little girliness to complete the punky look, though we're not sure if we'll be rushing out to grab low-rise jeans anytime soon!

A retro QUEEN, Lily Collins never fails to deliver on stunning vintage looks. This one is a particular favourite, with its trippy, groovy pattern and structured skirt. The little bouffant hairstyle and graphic liner just make this look, and we will most DEFINITELY be copying (as soon as we have somewhere to wear it, that is).

This preppy but sleek look from Kiernan Shipka is loud in the best way. With a nod to both the office chic, boss lady style and the silhouettes of the peasant style that was major in the folksy seventies, this cheeky, barely there tie paired with the cinching corset is all the best parts of the seventies. An unlikely combo, but one that works, we will definitely be channelling Kiernan's look if we ever get back to the office!

Okay yes, so technically this is Laura Whitmore's wedding outfit and not an everyday look, but oh my god, how could we not include it? The long flared pants, the monochrome look, the blazer. the little bridal headband…! We can't. We need more photos ASAP. Such a bold choice for her wedding, but we'd expect nothing less from the style icon. A vintage look made modern by the sleek tailoring, if anyone can pull it off, it's Laura.

Another lady known for her daring and dramatic looks, Elizabeth Gillies' romantic office outfit is chic and reminiscent of the more preppy looks of the seventies. The bold, bright blue paired with the knee-high boots is an adorable look, and very girl-on-the-go. The coat-dress is a spin off of the blazer-dress that we have seen returning in the last couple of years, but the large buttons and monochromatic look make this take on the coat-dress a lot more vintage.

Hailee Steinfeld went all in for the seventies trend! Embracing the disco look and glittering like a literal disco ball, this bright and flowing look is peak ABBA vibes. The jumpsuit-style look has a loose and light material that creates that flowing, flared silhouette look and the open back shows a flash of skin that makes the look less disco cringe and much more sexy. An all out glam look, we adore this super bold choice.

Zendaya's sexy suit is exactly the look we'd expect her to go with when turning to the most iconic aspects of seventies fashion. The tight tailoring and little pop of silky, satiny texture beneath gives this piece the androgynous look of the seventies with just a little sultriness peeping through. Full of attitude and and an 'I mean business' vibe, this is the perfect look for the actress.