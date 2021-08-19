Our boutique selections for the Autumn/Winter ’21 season

In a very natural continuation of the 70s trend that has been dominating the fashion scene all year, western influences seem to be making themselves felt in this year’s Autumn Winter 2021 collections. The two styles have a lot of crossover in terms of material, colour and silhouettes, and honestly? We’re not sorry to see them all sticking around for another while.

Jaunty, statement and full of natural and beautiful fabrics, the tan tones and detailed patterns make for beautiful additions to any wardrobe full of staples. We’ve made our selections from some of Ireland’s most elegant boutiques that will give your wardrobe the autumn/winter ’21 update it needs to add a little chicness to your cold season looks!

Crafted from soft beige leather, these boots are what our cowgirl dreams are made of. They're crafted with a classic pointed toe and rest on a sizeable stacked heel, but they’ve kept the panelling minimal and added a metallic front detail for a fresher, more contemporary look. Wear yours with fluid dresses and new-season jeans alike!

This stunning velvet jacket by Hartford doubles as a jacket or a blazer, the perfect transitional piece. In a beautiful, rich tan colour, the velvet material makes this statement piece. The perfect mix of 70s and the incoming western style, this piece will work as easily in the office as one a night out.

Silky, statement shirts are a must for any 70s-inspired wardrobe! Another piece made of beautiful and luxurious material, this fab shirt is a power piece that will turn heads in any room. Pairs as easily with jeans and boots as it does with a skirt and heels, it’s a stunning selection from the beautiful No. 8 boutique in Galway, specialising in pre-loved designer vintage pieces.

These fabulous new hot pink Lexi trousers are such a lovely fit. Perfect dressed down with a white tee and trainers or styled with a chic top on a night out with heels. Fitted at the top and wide-leg as they come down, with belt loops and a zip and button tie, these classic fit trousers are in a beautiful bright pink that is very in this coming season.

The Nubristol shirt from Numph is a fun take on your classic white shirt! With a longer style and ‘make an entrance’ embroidered alongside the inner cuff, this shirt is cool and unique. It is finished off with a mini round gold button.

A wonderfully understated, yet elegant long sleeved print dress, this is the dress to add a little of the 70s-inspired trend into the wardrobe for the woman who doesn’t like to go OTT. The pleated skirt offers a classic silhouette of the time, while the midi-length keeps it appropriate for work and a night on the town.

Be adorned with your very own vibrant floral tapestry, your favourite style but twice as magical! The Bluebells Mini Dress features a truly enchanting open back, with adjustable fastening for a characteristic bow detail. The soft and charming fabric and high waistline is fun and flirty and a beautiful and chic statement.

Get in on this season’s top trending autumn colour, cobalt blue! Bright and funky and a major colour in the colour therapy theory permeating this season’s palette, it’s a cheerful blue that will be everywhere by October. These culottes from Olori channel that fun and dynamic energy, making them perfect for a night out in heels and a day trip in chunky platform runners.

With a high collar and structured sleeves this top has a dressy and elegant feel. The elaborate embroidery strengthens the luxurious style and the warming fabric means it’s a great option for a night out while keeping warm. Pared back and beautiful, it’s the kind of top that should be in everyone’s wardrobe this winter from the ever-fun and elegant Empress Boutique.

The Angelina Hannah Trousers are a brown, high waist, full length trouser. They feature flattering 70s-esque pleats and make for an amazing outfit when paired with a flattering, silky blouse. These trousers are perfect for occasion wear, work wear or casual wear! This high quality, high fashion piece is sure to make you stand out for all the right reasons.

Khan’s Bridget high rise crop jeans are a funky new take on the casual jean. If you’re not quite ready to take the plunge away from skinny jeans to the baggy kind that many young fashionistas are sporting now, this cropped boot cut is a cool and elegant in-between option. The fringe detail brings in the modern 70s and western trend, while the dark colour make it an ideal transition piece for autumn and winter – we’re big fans.