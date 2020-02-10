Sex Education has been renewed for a third season, Netflix confirms

Netflix has renewed Sex Education for a third season.

Fans of the hit series will be delighted to see Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and co. return for another instalment of the show.

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Also in season two, Maeve and Aimee’s BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched ‘the Untouchables’. Eric notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.

Adam is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric. Lily has hit pause on her sexual endeavours to focus on her creative talents and finds a new found friend in Ola.

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for season two but we already can’t wait to tune in.

Seasons one and two of Sex Education are currently available on Netflix.