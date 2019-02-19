Orlando Bloom followed this old tradition before proposing to Katy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their engagement last week and we couldn’t be happier for the lovebirds.

They confirmed the joyous news on Instagram, but before Orlando popped the question he followed one particular tradition.

Proving that he’s an old romantic, the actor visited Katy’s family to ask for their permission to marry the Teenage Dream singer.

It is understood that the Pirates of the Caribbean star asked Katy's parents Mary and Keith Hudson if he could marry Katy before proposing last week.

A source told People, “Katy’s family knew he was proposing. He talked to her parents about it before.”

The Part of Me singer was said to be stunned when her partner of three years got down on one knee.

The source added: “Katy was very surprised and shaking with happiness.”

Katy and Orlando are so excited and happy to be engaged, but the duo have yet to make any wedding plans. Friends say the pair are too busy enjoying their engagement.

“They are still busy enjoying and celebrating their engagement. They haven’t shared any wedding details yet. They are planning a big engagement party for all of their friends,” the source shared.

“It will be very special,” they continued.

It is believed Katy and Orlando had been talking about taking the next step in their relationship for quite some time.

The pair first got together after the 73rd Academy Awards in 2016. They went their separate ways in 2017 before reuniting last April.