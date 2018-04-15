Organisers issue warning ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Irish concerts

Ed Sheeran is due to play a string of concerts around Ireland next month. The Shape Of You singer will perform to thousands of fans across the country, with shows in Cork, Galway, Belfast, and Dublin.

Ahead of the Thinking Out Loud singer’s gigs, Aiken Promotions have issued a warning to fans about his upcoming Irish shows.

They issued a statement asking fans not to queue for the gig. “The venue gates will open at 5 pm. No early queueing will be permitted."

They have also advised concertgoers not to bring a bag to the concert.

“Please do not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary. People without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag it needs to be smaller than A4 size. Bags under A4 size will be subject to a search which will result in unnecessary queuing,” they warned.

The organisers urged people to check the date on their ticket before attending the concert. The Galway Girl singer has nine Irish dates lined up so make sure to check the venue and date details on your ticket.

“Please remember to keep your tickets safe and check your tickets to ensure you are attending on the correct date and going to the correct venue.”

The public has also been warned about buying tickets from ‘bogus ticket sellers’ or unofficial websites as the tickets will not guarantee access to the concert.

Ed Sheeran will kick off his Irish tour in Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork on Friday, May 4, and will end at Dublin’s Phoenix Park on May 19.