Order up! You can now get Deliveroo brought right to your campsite

If you plan on getting back to nature this summer and have opted for more of a rustic experience as opposed to the luxury of hotels or Airbnbs, then we have good news for you.

Deliveroo have expanded their service to various campsites across Ireland just in time for our holiday staycations this summer!

This year, when many people will be holidaying locally, Deliveroo is offering customers the opportunity to order their favourite food or groceries straight to their tent, caravan, or mobile home door.

The service will initially be available at Camac Valley Tourist Caravan and Camping Park in Clondalkin in Dublin as well as O’Halloran’s Caravan Park, Salthill, and Salthill Caravan Park, both in Galway.

Local restaurants such Osteria Italiana da Simone and Hush Burger are available in Galway, but campers looking for something familiar can also treat themselves to some of Ireland’s most loved chains such as Boojum and Xian Street Food.

In Dublin, campers can avail of great dishes from family favourites such as Leo Burdock, Wowburger and Offbeat Donuts. Campers in both locations that prefer to cook up a storm can order ALDI groceries straight to their tent on Deliveroo.

Arabella Jenkins of Deliveroo said: “This post-Covid summer is different to anything we have seen before, and we consider it our business to make sure that people have as good a time as they possibly can when it comes to food. At the moment we are trialling campsite deliveries, but we hope to soon roll this out across Ireland in the areas in which we operate”.

So there you have it — when it’s pouring rain outside and you’re struggling to get a fire started so that you can finally cook your sausage-and-beans dinner, you’ll know who to call!