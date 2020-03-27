One4All calls on the public to nominate the Nations Heroes

Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced that our nation needs more heroes, and that anyone can be a hero by helping on the frontline or simply by taking heed of government guidelines and finding creative ways to stay connected while staying apart.

To play its part in this effort, One4all wants to shine a spotlight on our #NationsHeroes. Whether it be a health professional, a teacher finding innovative ways to educate students, restaurant & café owners donating food to hospitals, or a supermarket worker keeping shelves stocked, nominate someone you feel deserves a special treat and One4all will randomly select three of these heroes a week to receive a €50 One4all Digital Gift Card.

Nominations are open now and there are two ways to get involved. Visit @one4allireland on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and comment under the competition post with the details of who you wish to nominate and why, including the hashtag #NationsHeroes. Alternatively, visit www.one4all.ie/nationsheroes and complete the form to submit your nomination. The first winners will be announced by 11am on March 31 on One4all’s social media channels.

One4all Digital Gift Cards can be sent and spent all from your mobile phone or desktop, so our #NationsHeroes can safely treat themselves while remaining socially distant or save their gift to enjoy at a later date.

The #NationsHeroes campaign is the perfect way to give back to our frontline staff. The gesture is the sweetest way to show our appreciation and to try bring a smile to the faces of those who need it most at this time.