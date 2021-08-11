One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush shares stunning engagement pics

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush is getting married to her now fiancé Grant Hughes after the hopeless romantic popped the question while the pair were holidaying in Italy.

Sharing the stunning photos from her surprise engagement to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Sophia wrote, “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth.”

In the breathtaking photo we can see Sophia standing on a speedboat in Lake Como, Italy with Grant on one knee in front of her, slipping a ring onto her finger, with the mesmerising coastline in the background.

“Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts,” 39-year-old Sophia lovingly added.

The Chicago P.D. star then went on to share a second image from this perfect engagement of herself and Grant cuddled up together on the boat in the moments after he popped the question at sunset.

“Forever Favorite,” she wrote in the caption.

That’s not all though! Clearly smitten as a bride-to-be, Sophia then shared an absolutely iconic photo of herself and Grant now driving the speedboat, both of them wearing black sunglasses and beaming out at the sea, with Sophia donning a stylish mustard coloured silk scarf around her head to protect her hair from the Italian sea breeze.

This was followed by an intimate poem describing her and Grant’s Italian history, their love story, and how it all connects.

It wasn’t long before Sophia’s post was flooded with comments from some of her famous friends and former One Tree Hill co-stars. Bethany Joy Lenz sweetly commented, "Love youuuuu!! So excited to you both,” before adding under another one of her photos, “My heart is so full for you.”

Reese Witherspoon excitedly gushed, “Oh my heart … love this !! Congrats!”

Meanwhile, This Is Us star Mandy Moore simply wrote, “Congrats lady!!!!”