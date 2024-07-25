One of our favourite Ryan Reynolds movies is on the telly tonight

It’s almost the weekend!

Although we still have one more day to go, we’re more than ready to take it easy and relax this weekend.

This evening, we’re in the mood to have a cosy night in with a great film and a huge bowl of popcorn.

Luckily, RTÉ2 is making our movie night dreams come true tonight, as they’re airing one of our favourite Ryan Reynolds films!

Tonight, the broadcaster will be showcasing Free Guy, the hit film from 2021.

This comedy adventure stars Ryan as Guy, a bank employee whose routine life is entirely played out through a worldwide video game.

However, when he meets and falls in love with his dream girl (played by Jodie Comer), everything clicks into place and he realises that he is a video game character.

As his world begins to open up and his mindset starts to change, will Guy stick to the confinements of his video game, or will he branch out in search of something more?

Also starring the likes of Joe Keery and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is the perfect Thursday night movie for you to enjoy!

Free Guy will be airing tonight (July 25) on RTÉ2 at 9:35pm.