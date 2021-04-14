One of our favourite musicals is on TV tonight if you need cheering up

Movie nights have become somewhat of a regular occurrence in our house, ever since the start of the pandemic. There’s just something so comforting about getting cosy underneath a couple of blankets, dimming the lights and escaping the world for a couple of hours.

There’s a time and place for every single genre, but as of late we’ve been really loving our light, feel-good films. That’s why we couldn’t be happier to hear that one of our all-time favourite musicals will be on the TV tonight.

That’s right — The Greatest Showman will be airing this evening on Film Four, and we for one, can’t wait to tune in!

For those who don’t know, The Greatest Showman, released in 2017, is an American musical film which follows P.T. Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

It’s a story of misfits and family, courage, success and greed, all wrapped up and presented to us in a series of wow-worthy dance numbers and songs that will blow you away.

The film stars quite a few Hollywood names, including the likes of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efrom, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Furguson. Becoming a huge success, The Greatest Showman also earned quite a few nominations come award season, and even became the fifth highest grossing musical of all time.

Make sure to tune into The Greatest Showman tonight on Film Four at 9pm, and check out the trailer below.