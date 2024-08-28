One of our favourite Hugh Grant movies is on the telly tonight

Who fancies a movie night?

We’ve finally reached the halfway point in our week, and we think we’ve earned ourselves a little treat.

We’re more than ready to grab our favourite snacks, snuggle up on the sofa and get lost in a wholesome film.

Thankfully, we don’t have to struggle for very long to find the perfect film, as this evening, RTÉ One is showcasing one of our favourite Hugh Grant movies!

Credit: Warner Bros.

Tonight, the broadcaster will be airing the 2007 classic, Music and Lyrics.

The movie stars rom-com favourite Hugh as outdated popstar Alex, who is tasked with writing a hit song for a teen sensation. However, there’s just one problem – he only has two days to do it.

His luck begins to turn when he discovers that the woman who waters his plants, Sophie (played by Drew Barrymore), has a talent for writing lyrics. In his desperation, Alex begs Sophie to help him compose the chart-topping single.

Credit: Warner Bros.

The pair set to work on creating their musical masterpiece, and as they grow closer, they realise that they have more in common than just their love for music.

We can’t wait to settle in with this beloved film! Music and Lyrics airs tonight (August 28) at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.