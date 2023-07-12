One Direction’s Zayn Malik opens up in first interview in 6 years

Zayn Malik is ready to come back into the spotlight!

The former One Direction singer has been keeping himself away from the public eye, and hasn’t conducted an interview in almost six years.

However, it has now been revealed that Zayn has sat down for a chat with presenter Alex Cooper, for her Call Her Daddy podcast.

The podcast episode, which is now available to listen to in full, was first teased last night.

In the brief clip, the 30-year-old chose to speak openly about his personal life, including a rare update on his little girl Khai.

Zayn shares his two-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who he split from in October 2021.

“Since I've had my daughter the main thing in my life is trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview,” Zayn explained, referring to his long absence.

“I used to get a lot of anxiety around doing a conversation like this but I want her to be able to look at me and say, ‘My dad's doing this,’” the Pillowtalk hitmaker continued.

Zayn laughed as he shared how he has changed since becoming a father in September 2020.

“I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes and I'm leaning into it. It's okay, it's cool. People just look at me like I'm a weirdo and I'm like, well I'm a dad now so I'm allowed to tell these jokes!” he teased.

Speaking about Khai, Zayn sweetly added: “I think we all get to a certain point in adult life where everything sort of seems vague and grey and boring and she's brought that colour back to my life for me.”

Additionally, Zayn also chose to mention how his time in band One Direction, which he left behind in March 2015, changed him.

“I feel like we were so overexposed in the band, that is why I have taken the time away to not do interviews,” he confessed, concluding: “Some people have very high energy personalities and it's just not the way I am.”