OMG, Mandy Moore’s wedding dress is all of our dreams come true

Mandy Moore is a married woman.

The This Is Us star has gotten hitched in an intimate wedding in her backyard at the weekend.

And we LOVE it.

She exchanged vows with musician Taylor Goldsmith, who she has been dating for thee years and engaged to for one.

Mandy took to Instato post a black-and-white snap from the celebrations, which she captioned, "11/18/18."

Her new husband also posted the sweetest video of the couple taken a few minuets before they walked down the aisle, showing them playing music and singing together.

Taylor wrote, ''One of my best buds @adamnee married Mandy and I….Five minutes before walking down the aisle, this is where I find @taylordawesgoldsmithCongrats Taylor and @mandymooremmLove you both so deeply.''

But it was Mandy's wedding gown that stole the show.

She was dressed in bespoke Rodarte that was blush pink in colour – seriosuly breathtaking.

The 34-year-old had previously mentioned that she would not be in a "stereotypical white wedding dress."

That's for sure!

Her look was complemented by a pink tulle veil with scattered floral embroidery and blush satin shoes with a crystal buckle.

The wedding was reportedly small in size, with the guest list including her This is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, and Christy Metz, as well as Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama.

Huge congrats the stunning bride – we wish the happy couple all the best for their future together.