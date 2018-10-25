OMG: Khloé dresses baby True in adorable unicorn costume

Halloween isn’t until next week, but Khloé Kardashian can’t contain her excitement.

There is nothing cuter than a baby in a costume, and the mum has been dressing up her daughter in the most adorable outfits.

Today’s ensemble is the most magical unicorn.

True is wearing a pink unicorn horn attached to a headband with white and gold sparkly ears.

She is all smiles as she proudly wears her charming costume.

Khloé snapped a picture, saying: “I always knew unicorns existed”. Dressed in only a nappy, little True looks absolutely precious.

With over 3.5 million likes, the baby Kardashian is already drawing loads of comments from fans.

“She’s growing up fast, and so cute!”, said one. “Adorable little True. She’s perfect”, said another.

Unicorns seem to be the baby girl’s favourite animal at the moment.

On her half-birthday celebration, Khloé dressed her in another white fluffy unicorn headband and a tutu dotted with stars.

She also had a tall, layered birthday cake with rainbow sprinkles. Khloé captioned the photo with a touching tribute to her mum, thanking her for being her “hero”.

“I hope to live up to the mom you have been to us”, she wrote.

“Thank you for being one of my very best friends, but most of all, thank you for being my mommy. If I could, I would choose you a million times!!”

Khloé’s mum taught her everything she knows, and the model hopes she will be able to pass that wisdom down to her own daughter one day.