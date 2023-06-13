Olympian Tori Bowie passed away following childbirth complications

Tori Bowie’s cause of death has tragically been confirmed as ‘complications during childbirth’.

The Olympic track and field athlete was just 32 years old when her death was announced back in early May.

Now, Tori’s agent has confirmed that she sadly died during childbirth at her home in Florida.

Credit: Tori Bowie Instagram

While speaking to CBS news, Tori’s agent, Kimberly Holland, wanted to put an end to any speculation around her client’s unfortunate passing, confirming Bowie was in labour at home when the childbirth complications that led to her death occurred.

Kimberley’s statement reads, “Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful”.

“So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies”, she added.

Tori’s management company announced her tragic death on May 3 by sharing a moving message to Twitter.

Credit: USA Track & Field Twitter

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister”.

“Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends”.

Tori was known for her many athletic achievements during the Olympics and World Championship competitions over the years.

While representing the United States of America, Tori won 4x100m relay gold, 100m silver and 200m bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She went on to win gold for the individual 100m at the World Championships in London in 2017.