Olly Murs pens heartfelt tribute to late friend Caroline Flack

Olly Murs has shared an emotional tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

Caroline tragically passed away in February 2020 after she took her own life.

Olly, who presented The Xtra Factor and The X Factor alongside Caroline, has released a message about his late friend as Flackstock is taking place today, a festival that Caroline’s loved ones set up in her memory.

Murs shared a collection of videos to his 4.7M Instagram followers that show him and Caroline singing together over the years.

In the caption of the post, Olly wrote, “Been reminiscing a lot these last few weeks knowing Flackstock is today!”.

“Caz loved singing, we did it so much, didn’t always capture those moments on camera but I did capture them as memories which I’ll never forget. So I thought I’d put some of these clips on here that I found of her beautiful voice!”.

He continued, “She sang more than me when I was around her. Today will be hard, it’s really odd feeling for me, I have this feeling of wanting to do this gig for her, for her family and for us to remember what a crazy funny kind mad hilarious woman she was but also feeling I’d rather this festival not be here, and that Caz was still here with us”.

“I’ve never felt emotions like this before a gig! Although hard this festival is a special event, which brings everyone together not just to celebrate her life but help those out there that are struggling too, the amazing charities that are involved in this can really help people”.

The 40-year-old closed off by admitting, “I’m honoured to be here and I know she will be drinking a pina colada tonight watching x miss ya caz x”.

Earlier this year, Olly opened up about his excitement to be headlining the Flackstock festival as he explained, “I’m truly honoured and delighted I’m going to be at Flackstock this year. The last couple of years, due to scheduling and certain things, I’ve not been able to make it work”.

“I’ve always been there but I haven’t been able to do it with a full band and a full set-up so I’m really, really excited this year that I’m going to be doing that”.

The dad-of-one added, “It’ll be a lovely night. It’s going to be an incredible festival, it always is and I’m very proud to be a part of it and looking to do a top night for Caz and for her family and for everyone that comes”.