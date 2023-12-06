Olly Murs and wife Amelia announce pregnancy with first child

Olly Murs is going to be a dad!

The former X Factor star has announced that he and his wife Amelia are expecting their first child together.

The expectant parents took to social media earlier today to confirm the wonderful news, which comes almost five months after their wedding.

On his Instagram page, Olly shared an adorable snap of himself holding their little one's sonogram, as he points excitedly at his wife's growing bump.

"Baby Murs due 2024," the 39-year-old dad-to-be teased in the caption of his post.

Many of the couple’s fellow famous faces have since taken to Olly’s comments section to congratulate them.

“Oh Olly!!! I’m so so happy for you both. Sending you all lots of love,” replied former Big Brother host Emma Willis.

“Absolutely wonderful news mate congratulations,” added The Body Coach fitness trainer Joe Wicks.

Olly and Amelia first met through Instagram in 2019. The pair hit it off during a two week holiday in Morocco, but it wasn’t until the following year that they decided to go public with their romance.

“After two or three days, me and Amelia looked at each other and said, ‘yeah, this is kind of it now, isn't it?’ We both told each other that we loved each other,” Olly previously revealed to New Magazine.

“When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with’, and I said the same,” the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker added.

After getting engaged in June 2022, Olly and Amelia tied the knot in July of this year at a ceremony which they cheekily dubbed ‘MursFest’. The wedding, which was attended by other stars such as reality star Mark Wright and singer Craig David, included a festival-style reception with a lavish funfair.