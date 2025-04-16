Olly & Amelia Murs mark daughter’s first birthday with cute tributes

Olly and Amelia Murs have been celebrating an emotional milestone!

Former X Factor star Olly and bodybuilder Amelia became parents for the first time last April with the birth of their daughter, Madison.

Now, one year on from their little girl’s arrival, Olly and Amelia have been taking the opportunity to mark Madison’s first birthday!

On her Instagram account, Amelia delighted her fans last night by posting an adorable image of Madison with a giant pink ‘1’ balloon.

“1 year of our little lady. How did we get so lucky with a daughter like you,” the 31-year-old mum wrote.

“Happy Birthday angel chops, love you sooo much,” she continued.

On her Instagram stories, Amellia also chose to upload a photo of Madison’s animal-themed birthday cake, as well as a glimpse into her birth.

"When you and your best friend make your own mini best friend,” she gushed at the time, adding: “Can't believe this was a year ago!! It's gone so quick but has been full of special moments and memories, so excited for the adventure of year 2 with our Madi Moos.”

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram page, doting dad Olly decided to share a beautiful video montage of him making Madison laugh on several occasions throughout the past year.

“Can’t believe our Madi is 1 today,” the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker exclaimed in his caption.

“12 months of the most adorable laughs x just love her so much x,” Olly added sweetly.

Following their glowing tributes, many of the happy couple’s fans have since been expressing their own birthday wishes to baby Madison.

“Happy 1st Birthday Madi, it’s flown by can’t believe it!! Look how adorable she is,” one fan penned.

“Hope you’ve all had the best day celebrating Madi’s 1st birthday. They grow up so quickly, enjoy every minute,” another commented.

“Aww she’s the cutest. Happy 1st Birthday Madison,” a third fan added.