Olivia Rodrigo teases insight into album no.2 as lead single launches

Olivia Rodrigo has made her long-awaited comeback!

The driver’s license singer hadn’t released any new music since the launch of her debut album SOUR in May 2021.

The popstar had a rapid rise to fame, earning three Grammy wins at the time. Now, over two years after SOUR’s release, Olivia has finally shared the first single from her second album.

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily programme, the 20-year-old opened up about the creation of her single Vampire.

Credit: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

“I wrote this song on the piano, super chill, in December of last year. My producer Dan and I finished it in January,” Olivia recalled.

“I’ve just always been really obsessed with songs that are very dynamic,” she continued. “We wanted to do a song where it just crescendoed the entire time and reflects the pent-up anger that you have.”

The former Disney star went on to admit that it was “really tough” to create her second album amid overnight success.

Credit: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

“When we first started writing this album a year and a half ago, I remember I couldn’t sit at the piano without thinking about what other people were going to think about what I was playing,” Olivia confessed.

However, the deja vu hitmaker noted that she slowly got herself out of that mindset. “All I have to do is make music that I would like to hear on the radio. That’s my sole job as an artist, making music. Everything else is out of my control,” she detailed.

Towards the end of her interview, Olivia revealed how she came up with GUTS, the name of her sophomore album.

Credit: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

“I’ve had it for a long time,” she shared. “I had it actually while I was making SOUR. I was like, ‘I want the next one to be GUTS.’”

“I had it in my head – four letters, all-caps, just like SOUR. I love it. I just think it’s an interesting word. People use it in so many interesting contexts,” she teased.

Olivia's new single Vampire is out now.